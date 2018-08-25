Asian Games Hockey: Pakistan thrash Kazakhstan 16-0: Pakistan bag bronze in Asiad Kabaddi

LAHORE: Pakistan won the bronze medal in the Asian Games 2018 men’s Kabaddi event on Friday.

The Greenshirts took the bronze medal after losing to South Korea 27-24 points in the semifinal. India, on the other hand, also took the bronze medal after losing their semifinal to Iran by 27-18 margin.

Pakistan is currently placed at 24th position on the medals’ table with only one medal to its name. China tops the medals table with 60 gold medals. Japan and South Korea are second and third with 26 and 10 gold medals respectively.

Meanwhile, after two 10-0 wins earlier, Pakistan had an even bigger victory in their third match of the Asian Games Hockey. They completely outclassed a hapless Kazakhstan side 16-0. After leading 6-0 at the half time, the Greenshirts shirts poured added ten goals in the next 30 minutes.

Nine goals came through open play, five via penalty corners and two through penalty strokes. Pakistan goals came through Tauseeq Arshad (4), Abubakr Mahmood (3), Ali Shan (2), Rizwan Sr (2), Umar Bhutta (2), and one each from Dilber, Atiq Arshad, Mubashar Ali. World No 13 Pakistan’s next match is against the 12th ranked Malaysia on Sunday. Both the sides have won all their three matches till now, and with convincing margins. But Pakistan leads the pool because of better goal difference.

Earlier Pakistan defeated Oman by 10-0, the same score in their win over Thailand in the opener. At half time, it was 2-0. Flood gates opened in the second half as Pakistan put in eight goals in 30 minutes. Ali Shan shone with three goals, Mohammad Irfan and Dilber had a brace each. Other three goals were shared by Umar Bhutta, Ajaz Ahmed and Atiq Arshad.

Pak players win doubles matches in Asiad badminton: Pakistan’s Kashif Sulehri and Azam Rizwan beat Nepal’s Dhami and Tamang in men’s doubles match of badminton event of the 18th Asian Games in Indonesia. Pakistan pair won their match by 2-0. Pakistan’s Ghazal and Saima also won their doubles match against Maldives’ Moosa and Neelum

2-1. In handball, Pakistan defeated Indonesia. Following a fierce competition, Pakistan

defeated Indonesia in handball event, after making 28 goals, while hosts could only score 23 goals. Pakistan’s Muzammil Hussain scored 8 goals.