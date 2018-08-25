Indonesian graft buster probes acid attack on himself as police draw blank

JAKARTA: A top Indonesian anti-corruption investigator plans to release the findings of his own probe into an acid attack that partially blinded him last year, after a failure by police up to now to solve the case. Novel Baswedan, an investigator at the country’s Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK), has undergone multiple surgeries on his eyes since acid was flung in his face while he was walking home from a mosque in April, 2017/The shocking assault heightened concerns about the vulnerability of those trying to fight endemic graft in Southeast Asia’s biggest economy. “I am convinced that this attack has something to do with graft cases that I handled,” Baswedan told a briefing organised by the Jakarta Foreign Correspondents Club on Thursday.