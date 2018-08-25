Sat August 25, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Opposition parties to name joint candidate for presidential election

Opposition parties to name joint candidate for presidential election
Hugs and hate

Hugs and hate
The FATF tightrope

The FATF tightrope
US official says EU aid announcement for Iran sends 'wrong message'

US official says EU aid announcement for Iran sends 'wrong message'
Fact Check: Is withdrawal of Rs5,000 note in the offing?

Fact Check: Is withdrawal of Rs5,000 note in the offing?
Presidential election: Parliament’s joint meeting on Sept 4

Presidential election: Parliament’s joint meeting on Sept 4
Sheikh Rashid vows to overcome railway losses in 2018

Sheikh Rashid vows to overcome railway losses in 2018
SC wants timeline for Orange Line project completion

SC wants timeline for Orange Line project completion
Sindh Governor Imran Ismail only holds intermediate degree

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail only holds intermediate degree

Ameer Khan Jogezai named Balochistan governor

Ameer Khan Jogezai named Balochistan governor

Islamabad

August 25, 2018

Share

Advertisement

IIRO distributes sacrificial meat among poor

Islamabad:The International Organisation for Relief Welfare and Development Saudi Arabia (IIRO) distribute sacrificial meat to the poor people in Pakistan, says a press release.

The distribution ceremony was held at Dar e Abi Talib in Islamabad. Chief Executive PIMS Dr Amjad MPA Rashid Hafeez, Deputy Regional Director General Saad Masud Al-Harsi, Javed Butt and other were present on the occasion.

The project is part of the humanitarian aid of the Kingdom to the people of Pakistan, Saudi Acting Ambassador to Pakistan Habib Ullah Bukhari will not Attend this function but in his message on the occasion commended the services of the IIROSA to alleviate the sufferings of the poor people in Pakistan and elsewhere.

Dr Amjad paid special tributes to IIRO and Saudi Government for their services to people of Pakistan. He said on this occasion that Saudi government and welfare organizations like IIRO are carrying projects which are helpful in alleviating poverty and miseries of our people. These services being highly appreciated by people of Pakistan. He stressed on the need of projects which could provide job to the people instead of financial assistance.

The present meat distribution will benefit 4,000 poor families of Pakistan, said. Deputy regional Director General Saad Masud Al-Harsi. He added that the relief activities, are underway under the supervision of Khadim Al-Haramain Al-Sharifain and Ambassador of Saudi Arabia in Pakistan, to help Pakistani brothers and sisters.

He said that Pakistan and Saudia Arabia are tied in strong brotherly relations, adding that in all difficult times Saudi organizations will extend help to their Pakistani brothers. MPA Rashid Hafeez, Qari Yousaf, Javed Butt Deputy Director IIRO, members of IIRO and Large number of media representative were also present during the distribution ceremony.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Thousands of Dawoodi Bohras to gather at Indore for Syedna’s Muharram sermons

Thousands of Dawoodi Bohras to gather at Indore for Syedna’s Muharram sermons
Fahad Mustufa feels like Salman Khan of Pakistan

Fahad Mustufa feels like Salman Khan of Pakistan

Jackie Chan to star in Amitabh Bachchan's 'Aankhen 2': report

Jackie Chan to star in Amitabh Bachchan's 'Aankhen 2': report
Mahesh Bhatt all praises for Humayun Saeed after JPNA 2's success

Mahesh Bhatt all praises for Humayun Saeed after JPNA 2's success

Photos & Videos

Love and tolerance prevails as Sikhs let Muslim man pray in gurdwara

Love and tolerance prevails as Sikhs let Muslim man pray in gurdwara

Internet’s new fixation with Dele Alli’s hand challenge is quite bizarre as it goes viral

Internet’s new fixation with Dele Alli’s hand challenge is quite bizarre as it goes viral
Ranbir Kapoor talks about marriage plans with Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor talks about marriage plans with Alia Bhatt
New 'Bumblebee' trailer takes you back to the '80s

New 'Bumblebee' trailer takes you back to the '80s