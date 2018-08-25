IIRO distributes sacrificial meat among poor

Islamabad:The International Organisation for Relief Welfare and Development Saudi Arabia (IIRO) distribute sacrificial meat to the poor people in Pakistan, says a press release.

The distribution ceremony was held at Dar e Abi Talib in Islamabad. Chief Executive PIMS Dr Amjad MPA Rashid Hafeez, Deputy Regional Director General Saad Masud Al-Harsi, Javed Butt and other were present on the occasion.

The project is part of the humanitarian aid of the Kingdom to the people of Pakistan, Saudi Acting Ambassador to Pakistan Habib Ullah Bukhari will not Attend this function but in his message on the occasion commended the services of the IIROSA to alleviate the sufferings of the poor people in Pakistan and elsewhere.

Dr Amjad paid special tributes to IIRO and Saudi Government for their services to people of Pakistan. He said on this occasion that Saudi government and welfare organizations like IIRO are carrying projects which are helpful in alleviating poverty and miseries of our people. These services being highly appreciated by people of Pakistan. He stressed on the need of projects which could provide job to the people instead of financial assistance.

The present meat distribution will benefit 4,000 poor families of Pakistan, said. Deputy regional Director General Saad Masud Al-Harsi. He added that the relief activities, are underway under the supervision of Khadim Al-Haramain Al-Sharifain and Ambassador of Saudi Arabia in Pakistan, to help Pakistani brothers and sisters.

He said that Pakistan and Saudia Arabia are tied in strong brotherly relations, adding that in all difficult times Saudi organizations will extend help to their Pakistani brothers. MPA Rashid Hafeez, Qari Yousaf, Javed Butt Deputy Director IIRO, members of IIRO and Large number of media representative were also present during the distribution ceremony.