Pak Army reshuffles top commanders

RAWALPINDI: In a major top brass reshuffle in the Pakistan Army, Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa Friday ordered new postings and transfers of six three-star generals and appointing new commanders of Rawalpindi, Karachi and Multan Corps.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Chief of the General Staff (CGS) Lieut General Bilal Akbar was appointed as the new Commander of Rawalpindi Corps replacing Lt. Gen. Nadeem Raza on a reciprocal basis. Lieutenant General Nadeem Raza will now hold the office of the Chief of the General Staff at the General Headquarters.

Lieutenant General Humayun Aziz who was Inspector General Communication and Information Technology (C&IT) has been posted as Corps Commander Karachi. His predecessor Lieutenant General Shahid Baig Mirza will be the new Inspector General C&IT.

The Chairman Heavy Industries Taxila (HIT) Lieutenant General Muhammad Naeem Ashraf will be the new Corps Commander Multan. Lieutenant General Abdullah Dogar will replace Lt. General Naeem Ashraf and take charge as the Chairman HIT.