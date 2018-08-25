The light at the end

The first speech of our 22nd prime minister has showed us the roadmap for the bright future of Pakistan. We are hopeful that Imran Khan will fulfil all of his promises and run Pakistan in a better way.

He is perhaps the first prime minister who wants a small protocol. His simplicity motivates every citizen. Imran Khan has shown us the light at the end of the tunnel.

Fayaz Hussain Abro

Naudero