Experts call for extreme caution while handling sacrificial animals

KARACHI: Experts at a seminar titled ‘Medical Aspects of Qurbani’ have called for extreme caution while handling sacrificial animals, stating that Congo Crimean Hemorrhagic Fever (CCHF) is a very real and deadly threat.

Organised by the Jinnah Sindh Medical University’s (JSMU) Continued Medical Education Department, the seminar on Tuesday discussed the recent outbreak of the Congo virus in the city, which spreads when a person comes into contact with an infected animal.

Professor Syed Masroor Ahmed from Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) advised the use of good quality mosquito-repellant lotions when visiting the cattle market, and requested the audience members to wear full-sleeved shirts as a precaution against coming into contact with infection-causing ticks on animals. He also advised against the handling of ticks with one’s bare hands and requested that tweezers be used to remove or kill any ticks. Ahmed further discouraged letting children go near sacrificial animals. The professor urged the audience to avoid overconsumption of protein, balance their diet with vegetables, reduce intake of salt and spices, continue physical exercise and avoid cooking in animal fat, which is very difficult to burn down.

Sheikh-ul-Hadees Mufti Ataur Rehman, director of Quran Institute, spoke about the spiritual importance of sacrificing animals and reminded the audience of their duty to maintain cleanliness.

He mentioned that the animal in its totality is regarded as the sacrifice; therefore, it is also the person’s responsibility to dispose of offal and trash properly. Your sacrifice will not be complete if you only keep the edible portion for yourself and leave the offal and trash for the society to deal with, he added.

Vice Chancellor Professor S M Tariq Rafi said the seminar was an attempt to increase awareness about the challenges that came with Eidul Azha and to provide guidance for the prevention of lethal diseases such as the Congo fever.

Deputy Vice Chancellor Professor Lubna Ansari-Baig thanked the speakers and called for moderation in food intake, calling it a spiritual duty.

Continued Medical Education Department’s Dr Rahat Naz also thanked the audience at the end.