Scattered rain ends humidity

LAHORE: Scattered but heavy rain ended humid conditions in the city while Met office predicted similar weather conditions during Eid day (today).

Met officials said seasonal low lies over northeast Balochistan while monsoon currents are penetrating upper and central parts of the country. They predicted mainly hot and humid weather in most parts of the country. However, rain-thundershower with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir.

Rainfall was recorded in several cities including Gujranwala 80, Sialkot (A/P 49, Cantt 39), Gujrat 37, Rawalpindi (Shamsabad) 17, Islamabad (Saidpur 06, Z.P Trace), Jhelum 01, Garidupatta 06 and Kotli 04. Tuesday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Nokkundi where mercury reached 46°C while in Lahore it was 26°C and minimum was 25.2°C.