Wed August 22, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
China offers to play ‘constructive role’ in improving Pakistan-India ties

China offers to play ‘constructive role’ in improving Pakistan-India ties
Russian hackers targeted US Senate, think tanks: Microsoft

Russian hackers targeted US Senate, think tanks: Microsoft
It’s time to deliver

It’s time to deliver
The curious case of expenses on Imran's oath taking

The curious case of expenses on Imran's oath taking
Gen Bajwa meets Saudi Crown Prince at Mina to discuss regional security: ISPR

Gen Bajwa meets Saudi Crown Prince at Mina to discuss regional security: ISPR
PML-N pressing PPP to withdraw Aitzaz Ahsan’s name: FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi

PML-N pressing PPP to withdraw Aitzaz Ahsan’s name: FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi
Naya style of a Naya PM

Naya style of a Naya PM
Policy shift must to get rid of Pakistan’s export woes

Policy shift must to get rid of Pakistan’s export woes
Karachi businessman arrested by Scotland Yard on American request

Karachi businessman arrested by Scotland Yard on American request
Sheikh Rasheed makes public his intention to get interior ministry

Sheikh Rasheed makes public his intention to get interior ministry

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
August 22, 2018

Share

Advertisement

28 rehab centres sealed, notices issued to 25

LAHORE: The Punjab Healthcare Commission has sealed 28 drug addiction treatment and rehabilitation centres and issued show-cause notices to 25 with directions to stop their functions.

According to a press release issued here on Tuesday, the PHC teams conducted raids on 75 drug addiction treatment and rehabilitation centres in different cities of the province and sealed 28 centres completely and six partially. These entities did not have requisite human resource and facilities such as psychiatrists, doctors, para-medical staff, and emergency cover, poor living and food facilities, bad record-keeping of the patients’ treatment, and functioning without the PHC registration and licence. Prior to the closure of these centres, 515 inmates were transferred to the public sector health facilities for complete medical check-ups, and the stable ones were allowed to go with their relatives and guardians. The biggest action was completed successfully on Aamir Chishti Hospital Lahore where 215 detainees were evacuated. All these operations were carried out along with the district administration and police.

Moreover, 25 owners of the centres were served show-cause notices. They were also directed not to admit new patients, discharge the under-treatment ones within maximum 48 hours, and present themselves before the commission.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Asma Jahangir's law firm celebrates Eid with five sisters cheated by their brother

Asma Jahangir's law firm celebrates Eid with five sisters cheated by their brother

Sarfraz wants to do Salman-type role in a film opposite Katrina Kaif

Sarfraz wants to do Salman-type role in a film opposite Katrina Kaif
Here's how your favorite stars are spending their Eid-ul-Azha

Here's how your favorite stars are spending their Eid-ul-Azha
First lady Bushra Imran issues Eid message

First lady Bushra Imran issues Eid message

Photos & Videos

Akshay Kumar's Instagram fandom crosses over 20 million followers

Akshay Kumar's Instagram fandom crosses over 20 million followers
British envoy wishes Eid to Muslims

British envoy wishes Eid to Muslims
‘The Donkey King’ trailer: All you wanted to know!

‘The Donkey King’ trailer: All you wanted to know!
Watch: Randy Orton's reaction after Jeff-Nakamura WWE SummerSlam 2018 fight

Watch: Randy Orton's reaction after Jeff-Nakamura WWE SummerSlam 2018 fight