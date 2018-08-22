28 rehab centres sealed, notices issued to 25

LAHORE: The Punjab Healthcare Commission has sealed 28 drug addiction treatment and rehabilitation centres and issued show-cause notices to 25 with directions to stop their functions.

According to a press release issued here on Tuesday, the PHC teams conducted raids on 75 drug addiction treatment and rehabilitation centres in different cities of the province and sealed 28 centres completely and six partially. These entities did not have requisite human resource and facilities such as psychiatrists, doctors, para-medical staff, and emergency cover, poor living and food facilities, bad record-keeping of the patients’ treatment, and functioning without the PHC registration and licence. Prior to the closure of these centres, 515 inmates were transferred to the public sector health facilities for complete medical check-ups, and the stable ones were allowed to go with their relatives and guardians. The biggest action was completed successfully on Aamir Chishti Hospital Lahore where 215 detainees were evacuated. All these operations were carried out along with the district administration and police.

Moreover, 25 owners of the centres were served show-cause notices. They were also directed not to admit new patients, discharge the under-treatment ones within maximum 48 hours, and present themselves before the commission.