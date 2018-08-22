Wed August 22, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
China offers to play ‘constructive role’ in improving Pakistan-India ties

China offers to play ‘constructive role’ in improving Pakistan-India ties
Russian hackers targeted US Senate, think tanks: Microsoft

Russian hackers targeted US Senate, think tanks: Microsoft
It’s time to deliver

It’s time to deliver
The curious case of expenses on Imran's oath taking

The curious case of expenses on Imran's oath taking
Gen Bajwa meets Saudi Crown Prince at Mina to discuss regional security: ISPR

Gen Bajwa meets Saudi Crown Prince at Mina to discuss regional security: ISPR
PML-N pressing PPP to withdraw Aitzaz Ahsan’s name: FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi

PML-N pressing PPP to withdraw Aitzaz Ahsan’s name: FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi
Naya style of a Naya PM

Naya style of a Naya PM
Policy shift must to get rid of Pakistan’s export woes

Policy shift must to get rid of Pakistan’s export woes
Karachi businessman arrested by Scotland Yard on American request

Karachi businessman arrested by Scotland Yard on American request
Sheikh Rasheed makes public his intention to get interior ministry

Sheikh Rasheed makes public his intention to get interior ministry

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
August 22, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Suspect held after shopkeeper killed in robbery

Police on Tuesday arrested a robber who was fleeing the crime scene after murdering a shopkeeper in Sector 4 of North Karachi.

Station House Officer (SHO) Nasrullah Khan of Surjani Town Police Station said robbers barged into Haji Bashir’s shop and looted cash. The suspects were attempting to run away with the cash when Bashir tried to overpower them. At this, the robbers opened fire and injured the shopkeeper.

Hearing the gunshots, a crowd gathered in front of the shop and chased the robbers. Soon, police arrived at the scene and an exchange of fire took place between the police and the robbers, leaving one of the suspects injured. The other robber managed to escape, however.

The injured shopkeeper and the robber were moved to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where Bashir succumbed to his injuries.

SHO Khan added that the weapon used in the murder was found on the robber, who was identified as Umair, a habitual street criminal recently bailed out of jail. Umair was said to have been arrested in 2016 in the Korangi Industrial Area in the aftermath of an armed robbery wherein one of his associates had been killed.

Raids are being conducted for the arrest of the suspect on the run. In a Monday morning shootout, Korangi Industrial Area police had claimed gunning down two alleged robbers. A police constable, Arshad Mughal, was also injured in the exchange of fire.

SSP Sajid Amir of District Korangi said the the shootout occurred at around 11am when police were fired upon by robbers who were looting citizens near Chamra Chowrangi.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Asma Jahangir's law firm celebrates Eid with five sisters cheated by their brother

Asma Jahangir's law firm celebrates Eid with five sisters cheated by their brother

Sarfraz wants to do Salman-type role in a film opposite Katrina Kaif

Sarfraz wants to do Salman-type role in a film opposite Katrina Kaif
Here's how your favorite stars are spending their Eid-ul-Azha

Here's how your favorite stars are spending their Eid-ul-Azha
First lady Bushra Imran issues Eid message

First lady Bushra Imran issues Eid message

Photos & Videos

Akshay Kumar's Instagram fandom crosses over 20 million followers

Akshay Kumar's Instagram fandom crosses over 20 million followers
British envoy wishes Eid to Muslims

British envoy wishes Eid to Muslims
‘The Donkey King’ trailer: All you wanted to know!

‘The Donkey King’ trailer: All you wanted to know!
Watch: Randy Orton's reaction after Jeff-Nakamura WWE SummerSlam 2018 fight

Watch: Randy Orton's reaction after Jeff-Nakamura WWE SummerSlam 2018 fight