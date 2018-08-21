Kirmani slates Imran for ignoring Kashmir in his address

ISLAMABAD: Former special assistant to the prime Minister on political affairs and central leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Dr Syed Asif Saeed Kirmani has regretted that Prime Minister Imran Khan had conveniently ignored Kashmir dispute which is the question of life and death for Pakistan in his maiden address to the nation on Sunday evening.

It was deceit towards the blood of Kashmiris who have been rendering sacrifices for last seven decades. In a statement here on Monday Dr Kirmani said that the address had no difference what Khan been delivering in past. The change was of chair and table only instead roof of container. He said that the fellow who had been pleading for consigning remittances through hawala and hundi, now asking Pakistani diaspora to transmit the money through banks.

Dr Asif Kirmani said that people are waiting for implementation of first hundred days plan of the PTI that was publicised with great drum beating and it appears that Khan is clueless about the whole.