Shafqat Mahmood joins office

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad : Shafqat Mahmood on Monday assumed the charge of Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training.
On his arrival at the Ministry, the Federal Minister was warmly welcomed by senior officers of the Ministry. Secretary Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, Arshad Mirza gave a brief presentation on the working of the Ministry as well as attached departments and organisations.
Islamabad : Shafqat Mahmood on Monday assumed the charge of Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training.
On his arrival at the Ministry, the Federal Minister was warmly welcomed by senior officers of the Ministry. Secretary Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, Arshad Mirza gave a brief presentation on the working of the Ministry as well as attached departments and organisations.
Comments