Tue August 21, 2018
The curious case of expenses on Imran's oath taking

The mantra of change

It's time to deliver

The human cost of war

US hails Imran Khan's statement on Afghanistan, says ready to work with new govt

China defies US pressure as EU parts ways with Iranian oil

Sindh Governor House to be converted into museum

Elahi's charm magnetised dozens of PML-N votes

'Nawaz paid all expenses incurred on family at PM House'

Mani to take over as PCB boss after Sethi resigns

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
August 21, 2018

Stalls of butchery tools sprout everywhere

Islamabad : With Eidul Azha just one-day away, blacksmiths are making quick bucks by selling new tools of butchery and sharpening old ones.

Also, some makeshift stalls have sprouted in the markets and by the roads for the purpose and to sell large pieces of wood. There are many, who’re doing the job on relatively less charges by doing the rounds of the city on bicycle.

Though the capital city has no specific commercial area dealing in tools of butchery, knives, choppers, small axes, skewers and grills are readily available in Aabpara, G-9 Markaz and weekly bazaars of H-9, Aabpara and I-9.

Unlike Islamabad, Rawal-pindi downtown has a blacksmiths’ area, Purana Qila close to famous Raja Bazaar, where blacksmiths remain busy throughout the year shaping iron and steel into household and commercial goods in high-temperature settings.

Like always, they’re getting lots of orders this Eidul Azha and are working day and night to deliver the ordered goods on time.

They said they remained busy until late at night before Eid to deliver orders.

The blacksmiths said the prices of tools of butchery varied depending on quality and weight of the material used for their making.

They said most people opted for a set comprising a chopper used for breaking big bones, two big knives used for chopping meat and two small size knives for removing hide and soft skin.

The blacksmiths denied profiteering but admitted rates slightly varied from shop to shop like markets of other goods.

