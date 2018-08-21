CM official website not yet updated

LAHORE: The official website for Punjab Chief Minister has not yet been updated as it still shows Dr Hassan Askari Rizvi as the Punjab chief minister while the social media accounts of the PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif are still displayed as the official chief minister accounts.

This would remain as it is for at least three to four days as the country would be observing Eid holidays and any corrections would not be possible until Friday. The website (www.cm.punjab.gov.pk) on its page does not mention the name of the new Chief Minister Usman Buzdar at all.

On the page that enlists names of the chief ministers and their pictures, the website shows Dr Askari as the Chief Minister and Shahbaz as the predecessor. While the Twitter and Facebook of Shahbaz Sharif are still listed as the accounts of the Punjab government’s official website.