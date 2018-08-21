Will my pension increase?

This refers to the letter ‘Pension problem’ (Aug 19) by Raja Ghazanfar Ali Khan Adowaliya. The writer has highlighted the plight of senior citizens and pensioners who are having a hard time making both ends meet. In his first address to the nation, Prime Minister Imran Khan has promised to improve the nation’s standard of living. He has declared that he will cut down the exorbitant expenditure of the state dignitaries and rulers. Imran Khan wants Pakistan to become an Islamic welfare state. However, he didn’t talk about the plight of senior citizens and old pensioners. Every year, pensioners demand the government to increase their pension by a sufficient amount, but to no avail.

It is hoped that Imran Khan’s government will pay attention to the condition of senior citizens and will give special concessions and facilities to senior citizens. It is hoped that the new government will substantially increase the pension of those pensioners who are over 70 years. These old pensioners deserve to lead a comfortable life free from financial worries.

Zaheer Ahmed

Islamabad