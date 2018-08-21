It’s your turn

The 20-member strong cabinet announced by the new PM took oath on Monday (Aug 20). In the backdrop of grave economic challenges, budget deficit and the ballooning current account deficit, the centre of focus will be the portfolio of finance assigned to Asad Umer. People are eagerly looking towards the finance minister designate to find out how he intends to rein in these twin deficits.

A string of measures, backed by specific notifications, needs to be announced within hours of taking office. It would not only send a positive signal of change and demonstrate the government’s resolve to proceed with radical reforms, but also infuse confidence in the business community.

Huma Arif

Karachi