Eid holidays

The Sindh Labour and Human Resources Department notified on Monday public holidays from Tuesday, August 21, to Friday, August 24, on the occasion of Eidul Azha. The holidays have been announced in pursuance of the Services, General, Administration and Coordination Department’s notification, dated August 17, and in exercising of the powers conferred under Section 80 (1) of the Sindh Factories Act, 2015.