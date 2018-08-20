US not to solve bilateral problems: Turkish FM

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ANKARA: The United States is not interested in solving bilateral problems with Turkey, said Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Sunday.
“It seems that the US doesn't want to solve our bilateral problems. They prefer to exploit and prolong these issues until the upcoming (midterm) elections,” he told reporters in Antalya, southern Turkey, state-run Anadolu news agency said. —Xinhua
