High prices push people towards ‘Ijtamai Qurbani’

Rawalpindi: Record increase in prices of sacrificial animals is being witnessed in the town and the trend of ‘Ijtamai Qurbani’ is also becoming popular in the city under which religious organisations and administration of ‘Madaris’ are arranging ‘Ijtamai Qurbani’.

The sale of sacrificial animals has been banned in city and cantonment areas as per the directives issued by the quarters concerned while seven sale points are being set up in Potohar Town besides main Mandis in Islamabad near Sabzi Mandi and Rawat.

According to Municipal Office Rawal Town, no one is allowed to set up market of sacrificial animals within the Rawal Town limits. Special teams have been formed to take action against the violators, besides imposing fines and confiscating their animals.

Meanwhile, the Potohar Town administration on the directive of Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi had finalised arrangements to set up seven temporary markets for the sale of sacrificial animals.

The markets are being set up at KRL Road, Chaklala Ground near main bazaar, Morgah near Union Council Morgah Office, Chakri Road near Union Council Lakhan, New Gulzar-e-Quaid, Bostan Khan Road near Gulraiz Colony and Dhama Syedan near Jarhai Stop along Adiala Road.

Like last year, the sellers of sacrificial animals are not being allowed to enter the city and temporary animal markets have been established at various points out of city area ahead of Eidul Azha in a bid to keep the city clean.

A special task force has been formed to take action against violators, impose fines and even confiscate their animals, said a Municipal Officer. He said the animal sellers coming from the adjoining areas are being directed to take their animals out of city areas and the task force is not allowing them to stay near the residential areas.

According to RCB sources, sale of sacrificial animals has been banned in cantonment areas. Special teams have been formed to fine the violators and even confiscate their animals, they added.

The officials of Livestock and Health department talking to APP informed that they have established special camps at city’s entry points, all cattle markets and sale points of sacrificial animals for the prevention of Congo virus.

All possible precautionary measures in this regard are being taken. Solid steps for the treatment of animals suffering from any disease including Congo virus are also being taken so that the citizens could be protected from any threat. Besides all the sale points and cattle markets are being sprayed, they added.

The staff of the authorities concerned has been deployed and the exercise will continue without any break till Eidul Azha. The prices of the sacrificial animals have further increased this year as compared to the last year owing to increase in transportation charges and other associated expenses.

According to a survey conducted by APP, the prices of bulls in the market have increased from Rs25,000 to Rs40,000 per animal as compared to last year while the price of A category bull has increased from Rs75,000 to Rs100,000 and onwards and the price of B category bull has increased from Rs40,000 to Rs60,000 and prices of C category has surged from Rs25,000 to Rs40,000. The prices of goats and sheep have also increased by up to 25 per cent.

The price of A category goat/sheep has increased from Rs10,000 to Rs20,000. Prices of B category has increased from Rs8,000 to Rs15,000 and C category to Rs5,000 and above.

But, despite the increased prices of sacrificial animals, huge rush of citizens was witnessed in different animal ‘mandis’ on Sunday as the sale of the animals got momentum ahead of Eidul Azha.

The sellers are demanding high prices for the animals because they have two days to wait for the customers ready to pay their desired prices. Maximum number of animals is expected to be sold on day and night before Eidul Azha as usual.