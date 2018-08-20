Five special trains for Eid passengers

Rawalpindi : The Pakistan Railways is operating five special Eid trains to facilitate the passengers besides a special discount of25 per cent given to the passengers on the first and second day of the Eid with free travel facility for the senior citizens while a special train will depart from Rawalpindi on Aug 21 at 7a.m. for Multan.

According to a Railways spokesman, the railways is making all out efforts to facilitate the passengers want to celebrate Eidul Azha with their kith and kin in their native towns.

The first train departed Quetta on Aug 19 at 7a.m. and after passing through Jacobabad, Rahimyar Khan, Multan, Lahore, Lala Musa will reach Rawalpindi the next day at 1.30p.m.

The second special train also departed Karachi city Railway Station on Sunday at 10 AM and passing through Hyderabad, Rahimyar Khan, Multan, Faisalabad, Sargodha and Nowshera will reach Peshawar Cantt the next day at 10.30 p.m.

The third train will leave Karachi Cantonment Station on Aug 20 at 11a.m. and after passing through Hyderabad, Rohri, Khanpur and Multan Cantonment will reach Lahore the next day at 7.15 PM.

The fourth special train will depart Rawalpindi on Aug 21 at 7 AM and will reach Multan Cantonment the next day at 10 PM.

The fifth Eid special train will leave Multan Cantonment Station on August 25 at 7 a.m. and via Muzaffargarh, Kundian, Mianwali, Attock City and Hasanabdal will reach Rawalpindi the next day at 10 p.m.

The Railways will give a special discount of25 per cent to the passengers on the first and second day of Eidul Azha.

The discount will be for all classes of all the trains.

He informed that Pakistan Railways have offered free travel facility for the senior citizens for the first and second day of Eidul Azha. They can avail the offer in all classes of all the trains on Aug 22 and Aug 23. Over 65 years old senior citizens will have to show their original national identity cards for the reservation and free tickets.