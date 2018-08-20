Mon August 20, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz to be put on ECL

Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz to be put on ECL
Shehbaz Sharif notified as Opposition Leader in NA

Shehbaz Sharif notified as Opposition Leader in NA
Blatant Anglophiles

Blatant Anglophiles
Celebrations amid changes

Celebrations amid changes
‘Nawaz paid all expenses incurred on family at PM House’

‘Nawaz paid all expenses incurred on family at PM House’
Federal cabinet takes oath

Federal cabinet takes oath
No mention of energy crisis: Ahsan Iqbal condemns PM's speech

No mention of energy crisis: Ahsan Iqbal condemns PM's speech

Chairman JCSC calls on PM Imran Khan

Chairman JCSC calls on PM Imran Khan
Complete text of Imran Khan’s maiden speech

Complete text of Imran Khan’s maiden speech
Muslim pilgrims scale Mount Arafat for peak of hajj

Muslim pilgrims scale Mount Arafat for peak of hajj

Islamabad

A
APP
August 20, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Five special trains for Eid passengers

Rawalpindi : The Pakistan Railways is operating five special Eid trains to facilitate the passengers besides a special discount of25 per cent given to the passengers on the first and second day of the Eid with free travel facility for the senior citizens while a special train will depart from Rawalpindi on Aug 21 at 7a.m. for Multan.

According to a Railways spokesman, the railways is making all out efforts to facilitate the passengers want to celebrate Eidul Azha with their kith and kin in their native towns.

The first train departed Quetta on Aug 19 at 7a.m. and after passing through Jacobabad, Rahimyar Khan, Multan, Lahore, Lala Musa will reach Rawalpindi the next day at 1.30p.m.

The second special train also departed Karachi city Railway Station on Sunday at 10 AM and passing through Hyderabad, Rahimyar Khan, Multan, Faisalabad, Sargodha and Nowshera will reach Peshawar Cantt the next day at 10.30 p.m.

The third train will leave Karachi Cantonment Station on Aug 20 at 11a.m. and after passing through Hyderabad, Rohri, Khanpur and Multan Cantonment will reach Lahore the next day at 7.15 PM.

The fourth special train will depart Rawalpindi on Aug 21 at 7 AM and will reach Multan Cantonment the next day at 10 PM.

The fifth Eid special train will leave Multan Cantonment Station on August 25 at 7 a.m. and via Muzaffargarh, Kundian, Mianwali, Attock City and Hasanabdal will reach Rawalpindi the next day at 10 p.m.

The Railways will give a special discount of25 per cent to the passengers on the first and second day of Eidul Azha.

The discount will be for all classes of all the trains.

He informed that Pakistan Railways have offered free travel facility for the senior citizens for the first and second day of Eidul Azha. They can avail the offer in all classes of all the trains on Aug 22 and Aug 23. Over 65 years old senior citizens will have to show their original national identity cards for the reservation and free tickets.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Upcoming Pakistani animated film 'The Donkey King' to hit theaters soon

Upcoming Pakistani animated film 'The Donkey King' to hit theaters soon

Karan Johar picks Sidharth Malhotra, Jhanvi Kapoor for Dostana 2: report

Karan Johar picks Sidharth Malhotra, Jhanvi Kapoor for Dostana 2: report
PM Imran Khan's address drives this American physician back home

PM Imran Khan's address drives this American physician back home

Pujara and Kohli pile on the agony for England in third Test

Pujara and Kohli pile on the agony for England in third Test

Photos & Videos

Upcoming Pakistani animated film 'The Donkey King' to hit theaters soon

Upcoming Pakistani animated film 'The Donkey King' to hit theaters soon

Parwaaz Hai Junoon premiere delayed due to ‘censor issues’

Parwaaz Hai Junoon premiere delayed due to ‘censor issues’
Bollywood stars step up to lend support for Kerala flood victims

Bollywood stars step up to lend support for Kerala flood victims

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'