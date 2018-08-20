Seven-year-old girl dies in accident

A seven-year-old girl was killed and her father injured by a speeding truck near Aik Moria Pull on Sunday. The victim along with her father was on her way on a bike when a rashly-driven truck hit them. As a result, the girl died and her father suffered critical injuries. Passersby caught the truck driver and handed over him to police. The body has been removed to morgue.