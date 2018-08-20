Seven-year-old girl dies in accident

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
A seven-year-old girl was killed and her father injured by a speeding truck near Aik Moria Pull on Sunday. The victim along with her father was on her way on a bike when a rashly-driven truck hit them. As a result, the girl died and her father suffered critical injuries. Passersby caught the truck driver and handed over him to police. The body has been removed to morgue.
A seven-year-old girl was killed and her father injured by a speeding truck near Aik Moria Pull on Sunday. The victim along with her father was on her way on a bike when a rashly-driven truck hit them. As a result, the girl died and her father suffered critical injuries. Passersby caught the truck driver and handed over him to police. The body has been removed to morgue.
Comments