Eid holidays

The caretaker government has announced only three holidays for Eidul Azha, with no holiday on the third day of Eid. While the decision might have been taken to mitigate economic losses, the announcement is still not laudable.

The wise solution should have been to keep offices and schools open on the next Saturday. While the slogans of ‘tabdeeli’ have been hailed in the corridors of parliament, this type of change is not welcomed by people. The government should reconsider its decision and announce four-day Eid holidays.

Natasha Latif

Karachi