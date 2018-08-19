‘NH&MP working for education of employees’ children’

LAHORE : The National Highways and Motorway Police inspector general has said that memoranda of understanding are being signed with renowned educational institutes for provision of special educational package to the children of NH&MP employees.

NH&MP IG AamirZulfiqar Khan said this while addressing the “Merit Award Ceremony” at Alhamra, Lahore held in honour of the children of NH&MP employees who secured distinctions in the recent matriculation exams.

The IG said the educationally well-equipped youths were guarantee to the progress of the country. He said he could say with certainty that nobody could stop Pakistan from standing in the first row of the comity of nations because its patriotic youths were very hard working and had passion to do something for the country.

Additional IG Ghulam Rasool Zahid, DIG Headquarters Raja Riffat Mukhtar, DIG Commandant Training College Mehboob Aslam, DIG Central Zone Ahmad Arslan Malik, DIG Motorways Ashfaq Ahmad Khan, DIG North Waqar Abbasi, SSP M2 South Ayaz Saleem, the SSPs from all over Pakistan, parents of children and a large number of media representatives were also present.

The NH&MP IG distributed rewards and gift hampers among 96 children who secured 900 or more marks in the matriculation exam. Their parents were also given gifts.

IG Aamir Zulfiqar said that the performance delivered by the children was the direct result of hard working and personal attention of their parents and teachers. He congratulated the parents of the children and said their efforts to provide higher education to their children despite tough routine of duties deserved praise. He embraced the son of a martyred employee and paid rich tribute to the service of his father for the department.