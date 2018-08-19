30-day ban on bathing, swimming in sea imposed

The Sindh Home Department has banned bathing and swimming in the sea in Karachi for 30 days in view of the upcoming religious festival of Eidul Azha. The home department has imposed the ban under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

The notification issued in this regard by Home Secretary Haroon Ahmed Khan states that the South Zone deputy inspector general of police (DIGP) has reported that during holidays such as those in connection with Eid, the people of Karachi usually celebrate at the beach.

The DIGP has expressed the apprehension of loss of lives usually due to bathing and swimming as a result of gatherings at the beaches.

Considering the officer’s request, the home department has decided to impose a ban on bathing and swimming for a period of 30 days.

The notification stated that since these days the sea has become very rough and turbulent with extremely high tidal waves, the ban would help safeguard the lives of citizens visiting the beaches of the city.

The home department stated that in order to avoid any untoward incident of drowning that could occur due to bathing and swimming in the sea, it is necessary to take such immediate measures.

Therefore, exercising the powers conferred to the government under Section 144(6) of the CrPC, it has imposed a ban on bathing and swimming in the sea within the territorial limits of Karachi Division for a period of 30 days.

“In pursuance of Section 195(i)(a) of the CrPC, the SHO of the police station concerned is hereby authorised to register complaints under Section 188 of the PPC in writing for violation of Section 144 of the CrPC,” read the government statement.