Pension problem

The previous government once announced that pensioners who were 70 or old will receive twice the amount of their original pension. The happiness that was brought by this order was short-lived as this decision was never implemented. In today’s world where prices of essential commodities are increasing at an unprecedented pace, it is shameful that retired government employees receive a meagre amount of money in name of pension. Unlike other countries, Pakistan has not taken any action for the welfare of senior citizens.

A large number of people voted for the PTI because they hoped that the party will take effective action to alleviate the suffering of people. Senior citizens have contributed a lot towards the country’s economy. The government should take steps to increase the pension of at least those who are 70 or older by a sufficient amount.

Raja Ghazanfar Ali Khan Adowaliya ( Rawalpindi )