Necessary update

The Kohat University of Science and Technology (KUST) has started accepting applications for admission for the Fall 2018 programmes. Many students, who live in far places, have also submitted the application.

However, the university doesn’t have an official number on which students can call should they have any question to ask. The university must look into this problem and provide proper phone numbers.

Ikram-Ullah Khan ( Peshawar )