Sun August 19, 2018
Newspost

August 19, 2018

PM Imran Khan

For people who were waiting for change, August 17, 2018 has its own significance. It is the day when PTI Chairman Imran Khan got elected as the 22nd prime minister of Pakistan.

His indefatigable struggle against the status quo has finally come to fruition. It is hoped that under the leadership of Imran Khan, Pakistan would touch the heights of glory.

Wali Ejaz Nekokara ( Chiniot )

*****

It is good to see that Pakistan is going to have a leader who has struggled for 22 years to bring change to the political system. People have so many expectations from Imran Khan. They feel that he is the only ray of hope.

The nation hopes that Imran Khan will deliver on his promises and will lead the country to progress and prosperity.

Waqar Abro ( Karachi )

*****

After the elections of prime minister, prominent politicians made speeches. For me, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari gave an impressive maiden speech.

It was his first time in parliament and through his calm and composed behaviour, he even impressed his critics.

Muhammad Umar Nizamani ( Tando Qaiser )

*****

Now that Imran Khan has finally taken oath, the first thing he should do is to listen to the complaints made by opposition parties.

Imran Khan has always favoured accountability and we are hoping that he will conduct a fair investigation.

Wakeel Khan ( Rawalpindi )

*****

Saturday’s morning witnessed Imran Khan taking oath as the 22nd prime minister of Pakistan. Hope with new PM in the dock, this land will see its own people working for the eradication of menace of poor governance.

There is a dire need to strengthen all institutions and to promote merit in every walk of life. It would be a test case for Imran if he brings all institutions under the radar of ruthless accountability, otherwise his promises will just be hollow political rhetoric which politicians use to make people to vote for them.

Abdul Ali ( Rawalpindi )

