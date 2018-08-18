Sat August 18, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Imran Khan takes oath as Prime Minister of Pakistan

Imran Khan takes oath as Prime Minister of Pakistan
Imran names Buzdar as Punjab CM

Imran names Buzdar as Punjab CM
Oath of Prime Minister: Imran Khan stumbles over Urdu words

Oath of Prime Minister: Imran Khan stumbles over Urdu words
Members of Imran Khan's cabinet and their portfolios

Members of Imran Khan's cabinet and their portfolios

Punjab CM candidate paid blood money to drop murder charges

Punjab CM candidate paid blood money to drop murder charges
Pakistan condemns unprovoked ceasefire violations by India

Pakistan condemns unprovoked ceasefire violations by India
Jam Kamal Khan elected Balochistan Chief Minister

Jam Kamal Khan elected Balochistan Chief Minister
US welcome Imran Khan as a newly elected prime minister of Pakistan

US welcome Imran Khan as a newly elected prime minister of Pakistan
In first tweet after becoming PM, Khan defends Usman Buzdar’s nomination

In first tweet after becoming PM, Khan defends Usman Buzdar’s nomination
Murad Ali Shah sworn in as 33rd Sindh CM

Murad Ali Shah sworn in as 33rd Sindh CM

Top Story

AA
Akhtar Amin
August 18, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PHC sacks four judges

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Friday sacked four judges of the district judiciary, including three additional and district sessions judges and one female civil judge, on charges of corruption and misconduct.

The PHC administrative committee headed by Chief Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth accepted the unconditional resignation of one civil judge of the district judiciary.

As per the notifications, the competent authority removed three additional district and sessions judges (BPS-21) including Aurangzeb Khan, Naeem Iqbal and Shakeelur Rehman and female civil judge Saima Irfan from service. The resignation of civil judge Johar Ijaz Ali Shah was accepted and departmental proceedings against him were dropped after he requested to be allowed to tender unconditional resignation. The judicial officer tendered his resignation after he was issued a show-cause notice and asked to clear his position about the charges of misconduct and corruption against him.

As per the notifications of the sacked judges available with The News, the competent authority comprising the PHC chief justice and senior judges of the high court held that disciplinary proceedings were initiated against the accused judicial officers under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government Servants (Efficiency and Discipline) Rules 2011.

“Whereas, credible evidence of delinquency established misconduct and corruption on their part, hence, inquiry against them was dispensed with and show-cause notice was issued to the accused officers whereby tentatively decided to impose upon them the penalty of removal from service under the rules,” the competent authority stated in the notification.

It was further stated that their replies and personal hearings couldn’t lessen the gravity of their culpability.

“Therefore the competent authority is pleased to hold that keeping the accused judicial officers in the judicial service is highly uncalled for and undesirable and they are removed from service as envisaged under Rule 4(1)(b)(iii) of the said rules, the said accused officers stand removed from service with immediate effect,” the notification added.

Earlier, the high court had suspended the services of the judicial officers before holding of inquiry against them on the charges of misconduct and corruption.

Before this, the then PHC chief justice Yahya Afridi, who is now judge of the Supreme Court, in consultation with judges of administrative committee, had removed 13 judicial officers including additional sessions judges and senior civil judges from service on charges of misconduct and corruption.

At the time, majority of the 13 judicial officers had claimed that they had not been given a chance to defend themselves and were terminated from service without evidence. They had also challenged the termination orders in the appellant tribunal of the high court.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Most Indians want Imran to succeed as Pakistan PM: Gavaskar

Most Indians want Imran to succeed as Pakistan PM: Gavaskar

We are in safe hands, Pakistan: Rameez Raja

We are in safe hands, Pakistan: Rameez Raja
Anil Kapoor now shares screen space with his son in upcoming biopic

Anil Kapoor now shares screen space with his son in upcoming biopic
All Pakistan is counting on you & your team, says Afridi to Imran

All Pakistan is counting on you & your team, says Afridi to Imran

Photos & Videos

Watch: Naeemul Haq barred from entering Bani Gala

Watch: Naeemul Haq barred from entering Bani Gala
Video: When PM Imran Khan reached into his pocket to find reading glasses

Video: When PM Imran Khan reached into his pocket to find reading glasses

Fact check :It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

Fact check :It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'