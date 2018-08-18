Police constitute special raiding squads for ‘ice-free Peshawar’

PESHAWAR: Taking serious note of the alarming increase in the use of ice or meth, the police in the provincial capital have constituted special teams under the respective superintendent of police (SP) to go after the drug dealers and asked the government for legislation for stricter punishment to the smugglers and sellers.

The police in the provincial capital have lodged 115 cases and arrested 154 dealers and smugglers of ice during campaigns against the synthetic drug that is being increasingly in use among the locals, especially the youth.

A special drive ‘Ice-Free Peshawar’ has been launched to go after the users and sellers across the provincial capital.

There are a number of complaints about the increase in use of the synthetic drug that is called ice, party drug, crystal meth or methamphetamine in different places. The addicts of ice have alarmingly increased in Peshawar and other parts of the country.

A few deaths under the influence of ice or due to its excessive use were also reported in recent months. Those who died of the drug included young females as there are reports that a large number of youth, including students of universities and colleges have become addicted to it.

“We have launched an ‘Ice-Free Peshawar’ campaign and constituted special teams in all the divisions under the respective SP to go after the smugglers and dealers in their areas. Besides, the provincial government is being requested to pursue the passage of an act from the assembly against the life-threatening drug to be able to impose stricter punishments for the users and the sellers,” Capital City Police Officer Qazi Jamilur Rehman told The News.

The official said more needs to be done to tackle this issue in an organised manner with a strategised and concerted response, incorporated with a well-directed approach including both hard and soft means.

“We are working on development of intelligence network for identification of ice manufacturers sellers, distributes and peddlers at the police station level with updated lists. Besides, we are doing categorisation of manufacturers, sellers, distributers and peddlers accordingly and creating a data bank of the entire network to trace origins and roots of their business,” the CCPO told.

The city police chief continued that coordination with other agencies, including the Anti-Narcotics Force and the Excise Department was being improved.

“Besides, we are working on liaison with universities’ administration to engage them for effective control over the sale and distribution of such drugs amongst the youth. An awareness campaign is being carried out against the ice through cable network, print and electronic media and by arranging seminars, walks and distributing pamphlets, indicating harmful effects of the drug,” Qazi Jamil informed.

Apart from the civil society, the CCPO continued the religious scholars, elected representatives, the district administration and elders of the society are being engaged in the awareness campaign against the synthetic drug.

Letter by the CCPO will be sent to all Imams of mosques with the request to discuss this issue in the Friday prayers.

“All the SDPOs and SHOs have been directed to initiate a vigorous crackdown against the ice manufactures, sellers, distributers, peddlers and addicts in coordination with special teams,” Qazi Jamil maintained.