PIDE plantation drive

Islamabad : Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) organised a plantation drive in the main campus, to contribute towards the Green Pakistan drive.

The drive was organised jointly by Quality Enhancement Cell and Department of Environmental Economics of PIDE for which about free plant saplings were provided by Community Kitchen Gardens, says a press release.

Senior staff members and students of the institute collectively planted about 300 saplings inside the campus and also in the surrounding areas.

Recognising the growing environmental concerns and climatic changes around the globe, the day marks continued commitment of the institute towards ethical practices in development.

On the occasion, Dr. Asad Zaman, vice chancellor of PIDE reinforced the institute’s commitment towards research and development that is environmentally sensitive and friendly. He said while speaking to the students that deforestation and pressure on timber has deprived us of the many benefits that trees bring to the environment. He said trees are natural regulators of temperature and climatic changes causes by various industrial practices. While emphasising on the importance of trees, he also quoted a ‘Hadis’ of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) while speaking to the staff members and students, “even if the end oftime is upon you and you have a seedling in your hand, plant it.”

On this tree plantation occasion Vice Chancellor and Registrar, PIDE and senior staff member planted a sapling in PIDE Campus.