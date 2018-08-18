MCI launches plantation drive

Islamabad : Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) has launched Monsoon Plantation Drive-2018 here on Friday.

Chief Commissioner Islamabad Jawdat Ayaz was the chief guest of the ceremony.

The Tree Plantation campaign was launched in a colourful ceremony which was attended by the Deputy Mayor Azam Khan, Syed Zeeshan Naqvi and Rifat Javed, Chief officer MCI, Najaf Iqbal Syed, elected chairmen of different union councils, officers and officials of MCI, civil society, environmentalists, representatives of NGOs and students of different educational institutes.

While briefing about Monsoon Tree Plantation Drive-2018, Chief Officer MCI, Najaf Iqbal said that on the directions of Mayor Islamabad Sheikh Anser Aziz, MCI has taken steps to practically engage all stake holders in Monsoon Tree Plantation Campaign-2018. He informed that during the current Monsoon Tree Plantation Drive 150,000 saplings would be planted in the Margalla Hill National Park, in catchment areas of Simly Dam and other forest areas of the city while 150,000 would be planted in urban areas including green belts, parks and other areas of the city.

He further said that 3000 plants would be planted at the site where ceremony was organized. While addressing the ceremony, Chief Commissioner Jawdat Ayaz said that maximum plantation of trees would purify the environment, which would help reduce the pollution in the city.

He said that purpose of plantation campaigns is to create awareness among the residents about the importance of plants; therefore, residents should actively participate in preservation of green character of the city so that desired results could be achieved. He said that local and indigenous species should be preferred to ensure maximum survival rate.