24 quack centres sealed

LAHORE: Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) on Friday sealed 24 quack centres in different cities. The Punjab Healthcare Commission teams, accompanied by officials of the district administration and police, had visited 95 treatment centres in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Bahawalnagar, Sialkot and Narowal from which 24 were sealed. Among the sealed centres, nine were in Rawalpindi, 7 in Sialkot, three each in Narowal and Bahawalnagar and two were in Lahore.