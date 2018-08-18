Sat August 18, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Imran Khan takes oath as Prime Minister of Pakistan

Imran Khan takes oath as Prime Minister of Pakistan
Imran names Buzdar as Punjab CM

Imran names Buzdar as Punjab CM
Oath of Prime Minister: Imran Khan stumbles over Urdu words

Oath of Prime Minister: Imran Khan stumbles over Urdu words
Members of Imran Khan's cabinet and their portfolios

Members of Imran Khan's cabinet and their portfolios

Punjab CM candidate paid blood money to drop murder charges

Punjab CM candidate paid blood money to drop murder charges
Pakistan condemns unprovoked ceasefire violations by India

Pakistan condemns unprovoked ceasefire violations by India
Jam Kamal Khan elected Balochistan Chief Minister

Jam Kamal Khan elected Balochistan Chief Minister
US welcome Imran Khan as a newly elected prime minister of Pakistan

US welcome Imran Khan as a newly elected prime minister of Pakistan
In first tweet after becoming PM, Khan defends Usman Buzdar’s nomination

In first tweet after becoming PM, Khan defends Usman Buzdar’s nomination
Murad Ali Shah sworn in as 33rd Sindh CM

Murad Ali Shah sworn in as 33rd Sindh CM

Editorial

August 18, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Threat to Twitter

When a fake or libellous story is run on a talk show or in a newspaper, media regulators take action against those responsible and do not ban the media as a whole. It is understood that collective punishment is akin to censorship. That same principle should apply to the internet. Unfortunately, the authorities have always found it easier to impose bans rather than go after individuals who may be guilty of breaking the law. Now it is popular social media site Twitter that could be in the crosshairs of the government. The Senate Committee’s Cabinet Decision has reportedly instructed a crack down on misuse of social media and was reportedly told that Twitter could be shut down if it does not comply with certain instructions issued by the Islamabad High Court. Banning such a popular form of communication would be a grave mistake. Twitter has been the medium of choice for those who wish to hold the powerful accountable, be it viral videos of parliamentarians assaulting members of the public and law-enforcement officials going rogue or celebrities accused of sexual harassment. In a country where information is tightly controlled and there are many formal curbs on the media, the relative freedom of Twitter gives a voice to those who would otherwise not be heard.

Past bans on popular sites like Facebook and YouTube showed how counterproductive such censorship is. Those who depended on the sites to earn a living were badly affected while those who want to spread hate or libel found other outlets. Twitter is far from perfect. It can be a cesspool of hate, usually spread anonymously. Organised campaigns on social media have falsely accused individuals of blasphemy and treason. If the government is serious about tackling this, it can instruct the FIA to go after specific users by tracking their IP addresses. Even here, though, the government needs to be cautious and needs to differentiate between incitement to violence and exercise of our fundamental right to free speech. The state’s record in tolerating dissent is far from perfect and there is a genuine worry that any action it takes in the social media realm will be to target the vulnerable. The internet genuinely worries those in power because it has the potential to break their monopoly on information. Any steps to wrest back that power needs to be resisted.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Most Indians want Imran to succeed as Pakistan PM: Gavaskar

Most Indians want Imran to succeed as Pakistan PM: Gavaskar

We are in safe hands, Pakistan: Rameez Raja

We are in safe hands, Pakistan: Rameez Raja
Anil Kapoor now shares screen space with his son in upcoming biopic

Anil Kapoor now shares screen space with his son in upcoming biopic
All Pakistan is counting on you & your team, says Afridi to Imran

All Pakistan is counting on you & your team, says Afridi to Imran

Photos & Videos

Watch: Naeemul Haq barred from entering Bani Gala

Watch: Naeemul Haq barred from entering Bani Gala
Video: When PM Imran Khan reached into his pocket to find reading glasses

Video: When PM Imran Khan reached into his pocket to find reading glasses

Fact check :It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

Fact check :It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'