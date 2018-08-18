Threat to Twitter

When a fake or libellous story is run on a talk show or in a newspaper, media regulators take action against those responsible and do not ban the media as a whole. It is understood that collective punishment is akin to censorship. That same principle should apply to the internet. Unfortunately, the authorities have always found it easier to impose bans rather than go after individuals who may be guilty of breaking the law. Now it is popular social media site Twitter that could be in the crosshairs of the government. The Senate Committee’s Cabinet Decision has reportedly instructed a crack down on misuse of social media and was reportedly told that Twitter could be shut down if it does not comply with certain instructions issued by the Islamabad High Court. Banning such a popular form of communication would be a grave mistake. Twitter has been the medium of choice for those who wish to hold the powerful accountable, be it viral videos of parliamentarians assaulting members of the public and law-enforcement officials going rogue or celebrities accused of sexual harassment. In a country where information is tightly controlled and there are many formal curbs on the media, the relative freedom of Twitter gives a voice to those who would otherwise not be heard.

Past bans on popular sites like Facebook and YouTube showed how counterproductive such censorship is. Those who depended on the sites to earn a living were badly affected while those who want to spread hate or libel found other outlets. Twitter is far from perfect. It can be a cesspool of hate, usually spread anonymously. Organised campaigns on social media have falsely accused individuals of blasphemy and treason. If the government is serious about tackling this, it can instruct the FIA to go after specific users by tracking their IP addresses. Even here, though, the government needs to be cautious and needs to differentiate between incitement to violence and exercise of our fundamental right to free speech. The state’s record in tolerating dissent is far from perfect and there is a genuine worry that any action it takes in the social media realm will be to target the vulnerable. The internet genuinely worries those in power because it has the potential to break their monopoly on information. Any steps to wrest back that power needs to be resisted.