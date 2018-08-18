False ads

The Cantonment Board Clifton (CBC) placed ads in different newspapers in which half a dozen phone numbers were listed. These numbers were given to citizens so that they could call and complain about poor sanitary conditions on public streets created by refuse, blood or meat of sacrificial animals. There are a number of streets in DHA and Clifton where large tents for cows and goats have been set up. These tents protrude on the main streets which are littered with animal waste, giving out a revolting stench.

To complain about this issue, phone calls were made to the much advertised CBC phone numbers. The call that was made to the first number was sent to an automated message which said that the “desired number is in not in anyone’s use. The second phone number was tried and the person who received the call didn’t have any knowledge of the subject and suggested a third phone number. When the third phone number was called, the receiver denied any responsibility for such matters. The fourth number was dialled and the response was: “I have no idea what you are talking about”. Shouldn’t these organisations be held accountable for printing false and misleading ads?

Naeem Sadiq

Karachi