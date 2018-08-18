Education in darkness

The dismal state of education in Sindh is no secret. Cheating culture is rampant in our education system. Ghost schools, teachers’ absenteeism and poor level of school infrastructure and lack of facilities have decimated the sector. Time after time, the authorities concerned vow to bring reforms to the education sector. But, no concrete steps are taken to fix the system.

Our country’s students have a lot of talent and they are capable of reaching the top. However, these students do not have a platform where they can show their skills. Public education institutions have failed to groom students. It is important that the government take necessary steps to uplift the sector.

Syed Ali Hyder Shah

Ghotki