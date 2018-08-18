Law Ministry drafts bills for provision of timely justice

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Law and Justice, under the guidance of Barrister Syed Ali Zafar, has drafted bills for presentation to the Parliament which are to be considered by the incoming federal cabinet.

Barrister Syed Ali Zafar, Minister for Law and Justice, while chairing a meeting on law reforms here in Ministry of Law and Justice stated that a serious problem facing the country is the matter of delayed justice where cases have been lingering on for decades. Barrister Ali Zafar said that delay defeats justice.

“It is especially true in the context of civil disputes pending adjudication before the civil courts and it may take years or even decades to get a civil case decided by a civil court,” he said. He pointed out that the major reason for not being able to address this problem is lack of law reforms.