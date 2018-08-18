Sindh govt announces four holidays for Eidul Azha

The Sindh government on Friday announced four public holidays from August 21 to August 24 on account of Eidul Azha. This is in contrast to three holidays from August 21 to August 23 announced by the federal government for the Eidul Azha festival.

A notification issued in this regard on Friday by Sindh Chief Secretary Major (retd) Azam Suleman Khan stated: “The Government of Sindh has been pleased to declare 21st to 24st August, 2018 (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, & Friday) as Public Holidays on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha throughout the province of Sindh for all offices, autonomous, semi-autonomous bodies, corporations and Local Councils under the administrative control of Government of Sindh except essential services.”

The declaration of public holidays till August 24 means that the offices of the provincial government and that of its subsidiary agencies and corporations in Sindh will reopen on August 27 after the Eid holidays as Saturdays and Sundays are the regular weekly off days of the Sindh government.

Meanwhile, the University of Karachi (KU) also announced a four-day holiday on account of Eidul Azha from Tuesday, August 21, to Friday, August 24. A spokesperson for the varsity said that KU will remain closed during Eid celebrations. However, students and teachers have to be present on Monday, August 20, as per the timetable.