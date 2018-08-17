Fri August 17, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Imran Khan set to become prime minister today

Imran Khan set to become prime minister today
Khan vs Bhutto

Khan vs Bhutto
Reviewing foreign policy

Reviewing foreign policy
The first 100 days

The first 100 days
Arrest warrants for Asif Zardari in money laundering scam

Arrest warrants for Asif Zardari in money laundering scam
Can Imran Khan bring back money stashed in foreign accounts?

Can Imran Khan bring back money stashed in foreign accounts?
Indian cricketer Sidhu reaches Pakistan

Indian cricketer Sidhu reaches Pakistan
Chinese bombers likely training for US strikes: Pentagon

Chinese bombers likely training for US strikes: Pentagon
Live updates: Election of Pakistan's prime minister, Imran Khan likely to win

Live updates: Election of Pakistan's prime minister, Imran Khan likely to win
Overseas Pakistanis can vote now

Overseas Pakistanis can vote now
Eid-ul-Azha: Government refuses to revise Eid holidays

Eid-ul-Azha: Government refuses to revise Eid holidays
Angry PML-N to bring its opposition leader in Senate

Angry PML-N to bring its opposition leader in Senate

World

REUTERS
August 17, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Canada Haj pilgrims, Saudi students face uncertainty due to diplomatic row

TORONTO/OTTAWA: Canadian Muslims travelling to the Haj pilgrimage face delays coming back due to a diplomatic dispute with Saudi Arabia that is also prompting thousands of students from the kingdom to scramble to sell their assets and return home to meet a month-end deadline.

As the stalemate continues, Canada is reaching out to its allies, including the United States and European Union, to rally support, and talking to Saudi Arabia to resolve the dispute. Riyadh abruptly severed diplomatic and trade ties earlier this month in response to Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland´s tweet demanding the release of civil society activists in the kingdom.

Riyadh also ended state-backed educational and medical programmes in Canada, resulting Saudi students here hustling to return home. In Halifax, the Ummah Masjid organized yard sales to help students sell their furniture, electronics and even cars.

"Some of them, they only come one week ago and they are prepared to leave," said Abdallah Yousri, the mosque´s imam. "Some of them, they were in Saudi Arabia for summer vacation, and they just came to sell their products and then.

"As of the end of June, there were more than 5,100 Saudi students with valid study permits for post-secondary institutions in Canada. Many Canadian Muslims had booked flights with Saudia, the Kingdom´s official airline, to perform the Haj pilgrimages in the Saudi city of Mecca, which takes place from August 19 to 24 this year. While Saudia trips to Mecca before August 13 were not affected, returns home prove to be a concern for many. "We´re nervous as a family because we don´t want her to be stranded in an airport," Jawad Chaudhry, a real estate broker in Hamilton, said of his mother, who is traveling via Saudia for Hajj.

Freeland has spoken with officials of the European Union, Germany, Sweden and the United Arab Emirates in an effort to find support, a spokesman for the foreign minister told Reuters. "We have a dialogue that is continuing with the Saudis, that´s encouraging, we know that we need to maintain an open dialogue with them to resolve this issue," he added. But silence from Canada´s traditional backers has sparked some soul-searching in Ottawa. The big issue is the future of foreign relationships in a world where Canada can no longer count on support from its major allies, said Roland Paris, a former foreign affairs adviser to Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

"We´re getting a glimpse of what the world looks like when the United States isn´t a strong advocate of human rights, one in which liberal democracies are keeping their heads down," Paris said. The US State Department last week urged Canada and Saudi Arabia to use diplomacy to resolve their dispute, which did not come up during a phone call between US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Monday. Bob Rae, former leader of the federal Liberal party, said Canada has to be more strategic about how to push its human rights agenda.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Cracking the mystery that is Jibran Nasir

Cracking the mystery that is Jibran Nasir
Watch: Gul Panra's rendition of 'Dil Dil Pakistan'

Watch: Gul Panra's rendition of 'Dil Dil Pakistan'
Karachi's rooftop cattle get a crane lift to the ground

Karachi's rooftop cattle get a crane lift to the ground
'Manto' trailer out now, Nawazuddin's fearlessness stuns all

'Manto' trailer out now, Nawazuddin's fearlessness stuns all

Photos & Videos

Watch: Gul Panra's rendition of 'Dil Dil Pakistan'

Watch: Gul Panra's rendition of 'Dil Dil Pakistan'
Trevor Noah draws comparisons between Imran Khan, Trump in comedy show

Trevor Noah draws comparisons between Imran Khan, Trump in comedy show
It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

Sonali Bendre's son thanks everyone for support in heartfelt Instagram post

Sonali Bendre's son thanks everyone for support in heartfelt Instagram post