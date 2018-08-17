Fri August 17, 2018
Imran Khan set to become prime minister today

Khan vs Bhutto

Reviewing foreign policy

The first 100 days

No arrest warrants for Zardari, clarifies lawyer

Can Imran Khan bring back money stashed in foreign accounts?

Indian cricketer Sidhu reaches Pakistan

Chinese bombers likely training for US strikes: Pentagon

Live updates: Election of Pakistan's prime minister, Imran Khan likely to win

Overseas Pakistanis can vote now

Eid-ul-Azha: Government refuses to revise Eid holidays

Angry PML-N to bring its opposition leader in Senate

National

Our Correspondent
August 17, 2018

Wasa begins probe into illegal dumping of waste

LAHORE: Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) has initiated an inquiry into the allegations of illegal dumping of waste by the agency at an open place instead of using the designated landfill site.

Agency’s Managing Director Zahid Aziz said that the allegations of illegal dumping will be investigated by a three-member committee, which will submit its report to the Wasa’s MD within a week. He said strict action will be taken against Wasa officials if found guilty.

Last week, Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) wrote a letter to Wasa MD informing him that some Wasa vehicles were dumping desilted solid waste on a private land near Tahayat Village railway crossing.

The LWMC officials, in the letter, said that the company was trying to improve sanitation conditions of Tahayat Village and suburbs with deployment of machinery and workforce but such dumping activities will ruin the efforts causing serioushealth concerns for local residents.

They said MCL had imposed stringent regulations for illegal dumping other than designated/approved collection points. They requested the Wasa MD to take strict action against the culprits to avoid such incidents in future. The LWMC officials also offered signing of a contract for disposal of desilted waste by Wasa inside designated landfill site.

The managing director said that dumping desilted waste at open pits/land was not the policy of Wasa and the agency always prefer to dump waste at designated landfill site. He said he had already initiated an inquiry into the issue and strict action will be taken against the responsible.

Cracking the mystery that is Jibran Nasir

Watch: Gul Panra's rendition of 'Dil Dil Pakistan'

Karachi's rooftop cattle get a crane lift to the ground

'Manto' trailer out now, Nawazuddin's fearlessness stuns all

