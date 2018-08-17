Pakistan, Indian DGMOs make hotline contact

RAWALPINDI: Hotline contact was made between Pakistan and Indian Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) on Thursday. Both DGMOs felicitated each other on Independence Day.

Both sides expressed general satisfaction over the situation along the LoC and WB since their communication on 29th May, 2018 for reinvigorating the ceasefire agreement. However, DGMO Pakistan raised concern over Indian violations and deliberately targeting innocent civilians which had resulted into four Shahadats and 32 injuries, including sniping of eight individuals since 29th May, 2018 especially in broad daylight on 15-16 Aug, 2018 in Leepa sector.

It was conveyed such actions are extremely detrimental for peace along LoC, an ISPR press release stated. DGMO Pakistan also expressed concern over unusual movements of weapons and forces along LoC and cautioned Indian DGMO over any provocation which had the potential to vitiate the environment along LoC. Indian DGMO assured that no such move had taken place.

Indian allegation of infiltration and abetment of terrorism along the LoC were strongly rejected and Indian DGMO was informed that effective measures are in place and no such presence or movement has been observed by Pakistani forces. However, if any actionable intelligence is available, the same may be shared for investigation.

DGMO Pakistan expressed commitment to peace, however, indicated that if such aggressive actions continue same will be effectively responded which will have detrimental effects on peace and tranquility along the LoC.