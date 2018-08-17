Fri August 17, 2018
Newspost

August 17, 2018

Road rage

This Independence Day was celebrated with full vigor and enthusiasm. The opening batman, Imran Ali Shah from Sindh, played a spectacular inning by hitting sixes and fours right in the middle of the road in presence of his guards.

The way the MPA, who has just taken the oath, behaved on streets shows how much this oath means to him. Regardless of the apology, the MPA should be punished in accordance with law. It is hoped that such shameful incidents will not be repeated.

Zahid Ali Khan

Rawalpindi

A video which is now viral on social media, the PTI’s MPA, Dr Imran Ali Shah is seen beating an ordinary citizen. It is unclear why the MPA had the need to get off his car and slap a man. The MPA, however, posted a video from his Twitter account and clarified that he can’t see injustice happening before him. We don’t know what injustice he was talking about. However, as soon as the video went viral, people demanded the PTI to take action. While the party issued a show cause notice to the MPA, the politician in question ran to the victim’s house and apologised ‘unconditionally’.

The matter will soon be forgotten and we will move on to something else. But, we missed one important thing and that was the victim’s statement. According to him, the system doesn’t allow him – a man with scarce resources – to register an official complaint against a powerful man. What would have happened had there been no video? Why is it difficult for an ordinary citizen to seek justice in our country? Social media outrage shouldn’t be the way through which citizens are served justice.

Huzaifa Imran

Karachi

