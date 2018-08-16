Peshawar Railways marks Independence Day

PESHAWAR: A function was organsied at the Peshawar Railways division office to mark the Independence Day.

Divisional Superintendent (DS) Waqar Ahmad Shahid was the chief guest on the occasion where Divisional Commercial Officer (DCO) Anwar Sadaat Marwat and other staff members were also present.

DS Waqar Ahmad said that the employees should renew their pledge on the I-Day to work with devotion to revive and make the railways a profitable state entity once again. He said that improvement had been brought in Railways in the past few years and hoped the upcoming new government would concentrate its energies to restore the lost glory of Pakistan Railways.

Also, a flag-hoisting ceremony was organsied at the headquarters of Emergency Rescues Services to mark the Independence Day.

Provincial Caretaker Minister for Relief, Rehabilitation and Settlement Justice (Retd) Asadullah Khan Chamkani was the chief guest on the occasion. Director General Rescue 1122 services Dr Khateer Ahmad and other officials were also present.

A small contingent of personnel of Rescue 1122 services presented guard of honour. The fire fighters and medical team presented a demonstration of providing emergency cover during a fire eruption incident by rescuing an aged man from a tall building.

Meanwhile, functions were organised at all the office of Telenor Pakistan to mark the Independence Day with national zeal.

The celebrations were marked by the company’s #HALAF-e-AZAADI campaign aimed at instilling a sense of responsibility and ownership in countrymen towards the country and nation. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Telenor Irfan Wahab Khan hoisted national flag at company’s headquarter ‘345’ in connection with the I-Day.