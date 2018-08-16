Fawad slams PML-N for protesting outside AC

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday criticised members of the rival Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz for protesting outside the accountability court in Islamabad.

Chaudhry was speaking to the media after former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif appeared before the accountability court hearing the remaining two corruption references against him and his family. A large number of PML-N members had gathered outside the court in protest today.

The PTI spokesperson said if PML-N continued with this attitude, then there is a chance Sharif's jail trial will be reviewed. When asked about the alliance between PML-N and Pakistan’s Peoples Party (PPP), he said the alliance cannot last long.

"The alliance between the two parties is unnatural, and will end sooner or later," he added. On the subject of PTI's candidate for the post of Punjab chief minister, Chaudhry said the decision can be expected in the next day or two.

He lamented that problems are being created regarding the election of the next president of Pakistan. “The Election Commission of Pakistan has yet to release the schedule regarding the election of the president,” he said.

Speaking about the swearing-in ceremony scheduled for August 18, Chaudhry said PTI's nominee Imran Khan will take the oath wearing the traditional sherwani. "Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah also took oath wearing a sherwani and so will Imran Khan," he added.