Thu August 16, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
PTI plans to introduce landmark health reforms across Pakistan

PTI plans to introduce landmark health reforms across Pakistan
Not allowed to offer prayer in mosque: Nawaz

Not allowed to offer prayer in mosque: Nawaz
Biomed of Argentina likely to venture in Pakistan

Biomed of Argentina likely to venture in Pakistan
Eid holidays: Govt urged to revise notification

Eid holidays: Govt urged to revise notification

PPP rescinds support for Shehbaz Sharif, alliance in disarray

PPP rescinds support for Shehbaz Sharif, alliance in disarray
German envoy voices concern over Pakistan Twitter shutdown reports

German envoy voices concern over Pakistan Twitter shutdown reports

PTI's Mehmood Khan elected KP CM

PTI's Mehmood Khan elected KP CM
Pak envoy upset at mass visa refusal of students by UK

Pak envoy upset at mass visa refusal of students by UK
25 year old Sania Ashiq becomes Pakistan's youngest lawmaker

25 year old Sania Ashiq becomes Pakistan's youngest lawmaker

Pakistan briefs FATF about steps against money laundering

Pakistan briefs FATF about steps against money laundering
Ch Nisar included MI, ISI men in JIT against Sharifs: CJP

Ch Nisar included MI, ISI men in JIT against Sharifs: CJP
Pakistan presidential election on September 4

Pakistan presidential election on September 4

Top Story

MD
Monitoring Desk
August 16, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Fawad slams PML-N for protesting outside AC

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday criticised members of the rival Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz for protesting outside the accountability court in Islamabad.

Chaudhry was speaking to the media after former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif appeared before the accountability court hearing the remaining two corruption references against him and his family. A large number of PML-N members had gathered outside the court in protest today.

The PTI spokesperson said if PML-N continued with this attitude, then there is a chance Sharif's jail trial will be reviewed. When asked about the alliance between PML-N and Pakistan’s Peoples Party (PPP), he said the alliance cannot last long.

"The alliance between the two parties is unnatural, and will end sooner or later," he added. On the subject of PTI's candidate for the post of Punjab chief minister, Chaudhry said the decision can be expected in the next day or two.

He lamented that problems are being created regarding the election of the next president of Pakistan. “The Election Commission of Pakistan has yet to release the schedule regarding the election of the president,” he said.

Speaking about the swearing-in ceremony scheduled for August 18, Chaudhry said PTI's nominee Imran Khan will take the oath wearing the traditional sherwani. "Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah also took oath wearing a sherwani and so will Imran Khan," he added.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

How ‘duck’ comes in cricket field

How ‘duck’ comes in cricket field
Who forced Ch Rahmat Ali to quit Pakistan?

Who forced Ch Rahmat Ali to quit Pakistan?
Shahid Afridi greets Indians on Independence Day

Shahid Afridi greets Indians on Independence Day
'Manto' trailer out now, Nawazuddin's fearlessness stuns all

'Manto' trailer out now, Nawazuddin's fearlessness stuns all

Photos & Videos

'Manto' trailer out now, Nawazuddin's fearlessness stuns all

'Manto' trailer out now, Nawazuddin's fearlessness stuns all

Trevor Noah draws comparisons between Imran Khan, Trump in comedy show

Trevor Noah draws comparisons between Imran Khan, Trump in comedy show
Gold Trailer: Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy steal the show

Gold Trailer: Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy steal the show
Humanity prevails: Peshawar students collect money for sobbing boy who lost his goat

Humanity prevails: Peshawar students collect money for sobbing boy who lost his goat