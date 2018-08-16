Pakhtun Think-Tank blasts UoP decision on promotion criteria

PESHAWAR: Chairman, Pakhtun Think-Tank, Syed Akhtar Ali Shah has expressed concern over the reports about the decision of the University Peshawar to lower the criteria for promotion and selection of assistant, associate and professors.

He condemned the move by the university to accord legitimacy to the research papers published in non-Higher Education Commission-recognised journals to fill out the recently advertised 75 vacant positions of teaching staff in the university.