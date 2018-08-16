Thu August 16, 2018
Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
August 16, 2018

Saplings planted at Islamic varsity

Islamabad : The International Islamic University (IIU) and Centaurus Mall jointly launched a plantation drive titled 'Efforts for Green Pakistan' on Monday on the university's main campus in Sector H-10.

As many as 1,335 saplings were planted during the campaign by GM Centaurus, International Islamic University Rector, President, faculty members, administrations officers and students, and Centarurus representatives.

The saplings included olive, pine, sukh chain (Pongamia pinnata) and Alstonia.

A ceremony to launch the drive was attended by General Manager Centaurus Mr. Irfan ul Haque, International Islamic University Rector Dr. Masoom Yasinzai, President Dr. Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh and other high ups of the both sides.

Irfan ul Haque said that plants are the guarantee of the safe environment in future. He hailed International Islamic University for its service to society and added that due to importance of the institution the centaurus administration chose to start this campaign with IIU.

“The Centaurus Mall Islamabad has initiated a drive of Green Pakistan under a phased programme where a number of trees are being planted at different locations” he said.

He also conveyed the message of the owner of the Centaurus Mall and President Sardar Group of Companies Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan that he had re-iterated the dire need of plantation in Pakistan and said realisation of this factor by every segment of the society is very imperative so that every citizen can play his or her respective role in this drive.

IIU Rector Dr. Masoom Yasinzai spoke about his previous meeting with the Minister Saradar Tanveer and said the initiative of plantation was warmly agreed by both sides.

He asked educational institutions to come forward to address the issues of society.

“Educational institutions must act as solution providers” he said.

IIU President Prof. Dr. Ahmed Yousif Ahmed Al Draiweesh thanked the Centaurus management and Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan for the noble cause and said the university would take care of the plants as a living symbol of bilateral constructive cooperation.

