The 2013 result

The Supreme Court nullified the results of 227 successful candidates of Sindh’s Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) 2013, conducted by the Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC), for top bureaucracy slots under the Sindh government. Many successful candidates passed the exam on merit. The 227 candidates were not involved in the alleged result tampering.

After the result was revoked, they cried a lot for justice. However, they couldn’t make their voices heard as they didn’t have enough resources to fight for justice. It is hoped that the SC will revisit the verdict and ensure that justice is served to successful candidates who worked hard to pass the exam.

Ayesha Aijaz

Naushahro Feroze