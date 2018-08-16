50-year-old man shot dead in Nazimabad

An employee of Hamdard Foundation was killed in his car in Nazimabad on Wednesday evening. Asghar Ali, 50, son of Sadiq Ali, was shot dead near the Nazimabad Underpass in Gulbahar area.

Sub Inspector Chaudhry Naveed, duty officer at the Gulbahar police station, said that acting on information police mobiles rushed to the spot where they found Ali lying critically wounded in his vehicle. The police took the victim to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH), where he succumbed to his injuries.

The preliminary investigation showed that the man was associated with Hamdard Foundation’s Al-Rabiya Factory situated in Nazimabad area and lived in Model Colony. He was returning home along with a female colleague when at the underpass two men riding on a motorcycle shot and killed him and fled.

The deceased suffered three bullet wounds to his torso. The police found spent bullet shells of a 30-bore pistol at the spot and sent them to the forensic division of the Sindh police. The sub inspector said Ali’s colleague was a resident of District Central and she left the place after the shooting as she was scared. However, police were checking if there were CCTV cameras in the locality so that the identities of the fleeing suspects could be ascertained.

Investigators said the murder seemed to be a part of some enmity, but other aspects, including target killing, would be looked into. A case has been reported and investigations are under way.