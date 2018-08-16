Thu August 16, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
PTI plans to introduce landmark health reforms across Pakistan

PTI plans to introduce landmark health reforms across Pakistan
Not allowed to offer prayer in mosque: Nawaz

Not allowed to offer prayer in mosque: Nawaz
Biomed of Argentina likely to venture in Pakistan

Biomed of Argentina likely to venture in Pakistan
Nisar says has nothing to do with Panama JIT

Nisar says has nothing to do with Panama JIT
PPP rescinds support for Shehbaz Sharif, alliance in disarray

PPP rescinds support for Shehbaz Sharif, alliance in disarray
German envoy voices concern over Pakistan Twitter shutdown reports

German envoy voices concern over Pakistan Twitter shutdown reports

PTI's Mehmood Khan elected KP CM

PTI's Mehmood Khan elected KP CM
Pak envoy upset at mass visa refusal of students by UK

Pak envoy upset at mass visa refusal of students by UK
25 year old Sania Ashiq becomes Pakistan's youngest lawmaker

25 year old Sania Ashiq becomes Pakistan's youngest lawmaker

Pakistan briefs FATF about steps against money laundering

Pakistan briefs FATF about steps against money laundering
Ch Nisar included MI, ISI men in JIT against Sharifs: CJP

Ch Nisar included MI, ISI men in JIT against Sharifs: CJP
Pakistan presidential election on September 4

Pakistan presidential election on September 4

Karachi

ZA
Zubair Ashraf
August 16, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PTI lawmaker’s assault victim casts doubts on justice system

The elderly man who was assaulted by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Dr Imran Ali Shah has cast doubts on the country’s criminal justice system, wondering if he would have been able to prove that he was manhandled, had he taken the lawmaker to court.

Talking to the media outside his residence late on Tuesday night, Dawood Chauhan said he had accepted Dr Shah’s apology after PTI leaders Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Najeeb Haroon and Imran Ismail intervened to resolve the matter.

In a video that went viral on social media on Independence Day, Chauhan, a senior additional director of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), was seen being assaulted by the MPA on Stadium Road.

Flanked by three armed guards, Dr Shah slapped the CAA official multiple times before leaving in his SUV followed by a personnel carrier. “You know Pakistan and this society better than me,” Chauhan told the journalist who asked him if he was going to file a police complaint.

“Which court would punish him? What will I be able to prove and what not? I have neither money nor nerve [to pursue this case]. I am just a salaried person.”

He, however, thanked the person who made the video of the incident and put it on social media. The incident caused outrage, with people demanding that the PTI take action against the MPA. Later in the evening, the party issued a show-cause notice to the legislator asking him to present his version of his “unacceptable” actions within 24 hours.  

Contradictions

Chauhan said he was driving towards the Aga Khan University Hospital with his grandchildren when his car “kissed” the bumper of the vehicle in front of his amid a traffic jam.

The CAA official claimed that when the driver of the other vehicle saw that no damage was done, he advised him to be careful and drove away, but Dr Shah emerged on the scene and started an altercation.

Another video shows Dr Shah, an orthopaedic surgeon and the medical director of the AO Clinic, claiming that Chauhan was repeatedly hitting the rear bumper of the other vehicle. The MPA said the elderly man swore at and pushed him when he asked him to apologise to the other driver. A video uploaded by the other driver, who was identified by the Fixit Facebook page as Rehan Ahmed, the man agreed with Dr Shah’s version of the incident and said Chauhan swore at him and the MPA.  

Resolution

The matter was resolved after PTI Karachi President Naqvi took Dr Shah to Chauhan’s house, where the MPA offered an unconditional apology that was accepted. The CAA official said Naqvi and Haroon were his friends from NED University and were sorry for their party colleague’s behaviour. “I just couldn’t say anything before them and thus pardoned the man.”

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

How ‘duck’ comes in cricket field

How ‘duck’ comes in cricket field
Who forced Ch Rahmat Ali to quit Pakistan?

Who forced Ch Rahmat Ali to quit Pakistan?
Shahid Afridi greets Indians on Independence Day

Shahid Afridi greets Indians on Independence Day
Ali Zafar honoured with ‘Pride of Pakistan Award’ in Los Angeles

Ali Zafar honoured with ‘Pride of Pakistan Award’ in Los Angeles

Photos & Videos

'Manto' trailer out now, Nawazuddin's fearlessness stuns all

'Manto' trailer out now, Nawazuddin's fearlessness stuns all

Sussanne Khan sends soul-stirring message to best friend Sonali Bendre

Sussanne Khan sends soul-stirring message to best friend Sonali Bendre
Gold Trailer: Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy steal the show

Gold Trailer: Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy steal the show
Humanity prevails: Peshawar students collect money for sobbing boy who lost his goat

Humanity prevails: Peshawar students collect money for sobbing boy who lost his goat