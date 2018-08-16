Martin Dow Marker awarded

KARACHI: Martin Dow Marker Ltd recently received an award for outstanding performance in export marketing for 2017 at the 6th FPCCI Achievement Awards held at the Governor House, a statement said on Wednesday.

President Mamnoon Hussain who was the chief guest at the ceremony presented the award to Anis Shah, managing director and CEO of Martin Dow Marker Ltd, it added.

The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) recognised the services of several sectors, including the pharma industry during the ceremony.

Shah said, “It is a matter of pride that Martin Dow Marker Ltd has been recognised for its contributions at the 6th FPCCI Achievement Award.” “As an organisation, we believe in striving for the best each year in our industry.”

He said, “This award is a testament of our commitment to serving the people of Pakistan with the best practical applications.”