Wed August 15, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 15, 2018

Minor girl killed in robbers, cops crossfire

KARACHI: Tragedy struck a family late on Monday night when a seven-year-old girl was killed in crossfire between alleged muggers and police near the Akhtar Colony traffic signal on Korangi Road in the Defence police precincts.

The parents of the girl were devastated as they saw their daughter, Amal, bleeding after being hit by a bullet during the exchange of fire.

The encounter began when cops retaliated after they were fired upon as they arrived at the scene after receiving information through the Madadgar 15 helpline that citizens were being looted there, police sources said.

One of the two suspects was also injured and arrested. The other robber fled in a rickshaw, however.

The injured girl and the suspect were moved to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, where they died. The identity of the dead robber is yet to be ascertained.

The family lives in Defence and happened to be passing by when the tragic incident occurred. Amal’s father was also robbed of this cellphone.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Omer Shahid Hamid of District South said muggers had been using a rickshaw since the evening to commit robberies in various localities.

He added that the group had carried out four snatchings on Monday night, starting with one in Frere Hall area, another in Baloch Colony, the third on the Qayyumabad flyover before striking at the Akhtar Colony traffic signal.

According to accounts of eyewitnesses, there were two men in the rickshaw. The one who was driving the three-wheelers is still at large.

Police found 11 cellphones, including the one snatched from Amal’s father, cash and jewellery on the dead robber. A complainant was said to have identified the suspect. A case has been reported and investigations are under way.

