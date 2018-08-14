Tue August 14, 2018
Sports

August 14, 2018

I-Day karate, taekwondo contests conclude

Our correspondent

LAHORE: Divisional Sports Department with the collaboration of Sports Board Punjab organised the Independence Day Inter-Clubs karate and taekwondo competitions at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall here on Monday. Director Admin Javed Chohan was the chief guest on this occasion. He witnessed thrilling competitions and later distributed prizes among the prominent performers. DSO Nadeem Qaiser and District Sports Officer Tanveer Shah were also present on this occasion. A large number of spectators were there to cheer the young basketball players. They chanted loud slogans to encourage the playing teams. Addressing the closing ceremony, Director Admin Javed Chohan said that independence is a huge blessing of Allah and there is a great need to make our young generation aware of the value of this blessing. “Our youth is very talented. They must work hard to serve the national cause,” he added. He lauded the performance of young players. He also appreciated the efforts of district and divisional for holding Independence Day Inter-Clubs karate and taekwondo competitions quite successfully

